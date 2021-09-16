A Walla Walla woman accused of intentionally burning her father's home pleaded guilty to amended charges involving two criminal cases Thursday, Sept. 16, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Hannah Van Donge, 25, pleaded guilty on her two separate cases, one of which involved her reportedly lighting a fire in a bedroom at her father's house in the 1200 block of Whitman Street, where she was living at the time, June 16.
Van Donge pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless burning in a domestic violence situation — a Class C felony.
Rolled into Thursday's plea hearing was a theft case against Van Donge, stemming from a January 2019 arrest. She pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery, two counts of third-degree theft and one count of second-degree identity theft in relation to stealing and using someone else's bank card.
Van Donge will be sentenced for both crimes at later date, following a court-ordered evaluation for a drug offender sentencing alternative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.