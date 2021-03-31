A Walla Walla teen was stabbed in the back during a fight Saturday night, March 27, near Sharpstein Elementary School.
According to the Walla Walla Police Department, two groups of teens met on the school grounds in order to fight. The boy victim, who is in high school, then attempted to flee during the altercation, according to a release from police.
The teen was reportedly stabbed in the back and was found by police at the corner of Park and Whitman streets. Witnesses told police the other teens had fled in a vehicle.
The boy was treated by paramedics and taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
A family member of the boy said he was treated and released from the hospital that same night with a shallow puncture in his upper back and he is recovering.
Another boy was arrested Tuesday, March 30, in connection to the stabbing and is being held at the Walla Walla County Juvenile Justice Center, police said.
Police specified that the incident didn't have anything to do with the Walla Walla School District other than the location of the fight.