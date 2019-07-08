Union-Bulletin Court Report

A Walla Walla boy pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree attempted murder for allegedly plotting to kill his mother and sister.

The 15-year-old also was deemed competent to stand trial in court Friday, after a mentally evaluation by a Department of Social and Health Services doctor.

He is accused of forming an intricate plan to kill his family members, which included gathering various explosive materials and journaling about how he would carry out the acts and then flee to Los Angeles or elsewhere, according to court documents.

Police said they found several knives and a baseball bat in his bedroom, records stated.

