A Walla Walla teenager has pleaded guilty to felony including two counts of first-degree attempted assault and three counts of first-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Graham W. Warner, 16, agreed to a plea bargain Oct. 11.
He initially was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder for allegedly plotting to kill his mother and sister, to which he pleaded not guilty in July.
He also was charged and pleaded not guilty the same month in another case with five counts each of first-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and second-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
His sentencing in both cases has been delayed for several weeks due to ongoing evaluations.
In the first case, he was accused of forming an intricate plan to kill his family members, which included gathering various explosive materials and writing in a journal about how he would carry out the acts and then flee to Los Angeles or elsewhere, according to court documents.
Police said they found several knives and a baseball bat in his bedroom, records stated.
In the second case, he was charged after the investigation in the initial case led to detectives finding child pornography on his home computer, including 58 photos deemed as children in sexually explicit conduct.