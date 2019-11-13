A 16-year-old Walla Walla boy has been accused of raping a girl and holding her against her will in a Pioneer Park restroom.
The boy was charged with second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment Oct. 31 for the alleged crimes in May and had his first appearance on Friday, where he was allowed to remain out of detention on conditions, including attending school and abiding a curfew, records stated.
On May 31, a 16-year-old girl told her school resource officer she’d been raped the day before, records stated, after which other officers responded and told her to go to the hospital for an examination.
They also collected the clothing she wore during the alleged assault, records stated. The medical exam showed injuries to her genitalia, according to court records.
The girl told police the boy had sent her a social media message asking to meet him and some friends at the park, so she did. However, she said the only one at the park was the boy, records stated.
After the alleged assault, the girl told a friend and the friend’s mother, who said she wasn’t acting like her usual self, records stated.
The boy’s arraignment likely will be Nov. 22, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said.