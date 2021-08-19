A Walla Walla teen girl was allegedly molested and assaulted by a woman she didn't know on her own front porch and lawn, according to paperwork filed in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
The accused woman, Wendy M. Whittle, 54, appeared in court Tuesday morning, following her arrest Monday evening by the Walla Walla Police Department. Judge M. Scott Wolfram set her bail at $10,000 and ordered her to be assessed by Comprehensive Health for any mental health issues.
Whittle was charged by prosecutors later in the week with third-degree child molestation, fourth-degree sexually motivated assault, immoral communication with a minor and second-degree trespassing, according to court documents.
According to the documents, Whittle walked up to a residence on East Chestnut Street and started harassing the 15-year-old girl and her family and friends who were gathered there.
Whittle then allegedly tried to burn the girl with a lit cigarette and then stroked the girl's leg and began making sexual remarks to her while she was inches from her face, according to the court records.
Whittle reportedly touched the girl in the face, pushed her and followed her around the front yard of the residence, continuing to make sexual advances, including touching the girl's breast at one point, according to the records.
The girl and witnesses who later spoke with police reportedly tried to get Whittle to leave the property repeatedly, the records showed, but Whittle kept following the girl around the property.
The teen called police and they responded and found Whittle still standing within inches of the girl. Police separated them and then spoke to the girl and to the witnesses, according to the documents.
Police said they arrested Whittle who started making sexual advances on the arresting officers, too, according to the records.
Police had initially proposed a charge of indecent liberties with forced sexual contact on a person incapable of consent — a Class A felony. But that charge was substituted with third-degree child molestation — a Class C felony.
As of Thursday afternoon, Whittle was still on the online Walla Walla County Jail roster.
Whittle's arraignment is slated for Aug. 30 in Superior Court.
Whittle's history on the Washington Courts database shows her last name is Forsyth, but she said in court Tuesday that she goes by Whittle, her maiden name.