This story has been updated with new information since it was initially published.
A Walla Walla man who allegedly threatened a woman with a sword was arrested by the Walla Walla Regional SWAT team in a stand off Sunday morning, May 30, on North Spokane Street.
Christopher Pfaff, 37, was taken into custody for investigation of domestic violence harassment, resisting arrest and a gun violation, police reported.
The altercation began when police responded to a residence at 260 N. Spokane St. for a complaint from a woman who said Pfaff had threatened her with a sword, according to a release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
When officers tried to talk with Pfaff, he wasn't cooperative, police reported.
According to the release, officers attempted to get Pfaff to come out of the house multiple times but eventually called in the SWAT team to assist.
Police department negotiators were also at the scene, attempting to call Pfaff by phone, but he routinely hung up on them, the release stated.
The SWAT team then projected an "irritant aerosol" into the home, and Pfaff came out, according to the release. Police said Pfaff wasn't cooperative, so officers shot him with "multiple" less-lethal rounds. A K-9 dog also subdued him, police reported.
Police said Pfaff was immediately treated by paramedics from the Walla Walla Fire Department after being arrested.
Sgt. Gunner Fulmer said the man was taken by officers to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Pfaff was flown to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of something that was unrelated to the stand off with police, Fulmer said.