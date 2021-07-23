The Walla Walla Regional SWAT Team was used Tuesday, July 20, to arrest two men with outstanding warrants, according to a release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
Elliott W. Barnes, 36, of Walla Walla and Troy M. Hays, 26, of Milton-Freewater, were both arrested on outstanding warrants, at a home in the 200 block of Malcolm Street, according to the release. One other person sought by police was not at the residence.
According to police, the team arrived around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the home and Barnes tried to flee but was quickly captured by officers.
Barnes was booked into Walla Walla County Jail, and he had his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court Wednesday morning.
Court documents could not be obtained before press time.
According to the online jail roster, Barnes' total bond was set at $46,800.
Barnes was arrested in December and January for investigation of several drug-related crimes, most of which are now null because of the Washington Supreme Court's decision to decriminalize drug possession.
Hays, who also has a College Place address, according to the East Oregonian, has been cited in Umatilla County for multiple violations, mainly related to driving infractions, according to the Oregon Judicial Department database.
Hays pleaded guilty in November 2020 to attempting to elude police and is in the middle of serving a one-year post-jail supervision. Walla Walla police reportedly arrested him in March for a felony parole violation.
According to the police department, the regional SWAT team is used for arrests when it is considered a "high risk" arrest or the wanted persons may be heavily armed.