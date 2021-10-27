A 32-year-old Walla Walla woman has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for child pornography.
Monica Linker pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and was sentenced in federal court on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. This was her fourth child pornography offense, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Eastern Washington Office.
Linker will serve five years in federal custody following her sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian. She will spend another 10 years under court supervision after her release. This sentence was lowered from the 12 years suggested by federal guidelines.
According to court documents, an undercover FBI Special Agent went online to track digital trading of child pornography. The investigation found 80 child pornography videos downloaded to Linker’s Walla Walla residence. A search warrant executed at the home resulted in the removal of all her digital devices.
A forensic review confirmed overwhelming evidence of child pornography on Linker’s devices.
Ten months later, the FBI executed a second search warrant at Linker’s new residence, once again recovering new images of child pornography from her new digital devices. This evidence included cleaning, encryption and hacking software as well as an anime-style child pornography comic book.
The FBI also found evidence in Linker’s house of child pornography images burned onto discs. Linker was on supervision with the Washington Department of Corrections when the FBI downloaded her evidence of child pornography.
She had committed three child pornography offenses under Washington law before the FBI located Linker’s online presence and was under DOC supervision, the release stated. Previous probation searches of Linker’s residences found 25 pairs of girls’ panties, anime-style books and videos, anime pornography and a book on child gynecology.
“Ms. Linker is a repeat offender who has obviously not learned her lesson from her past convictions," said Donald Voiret, the special agent in charge of the FBI Seattle Division including the Spokane, Walla Walla, and Yakima areas.
"Her compulsion to engage in this activity, even after being aware of law enforcement scrutiny, indicates the importance of keeping her away from the children in our communities.”
This case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute people who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit usdoj.gov/psc. For information about internet safety education, visit usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”
