The Walla Walla County Juvenile Justice Center will be switching its educational services for the first time since 1997.
Currently, Educational Service District 123, in Pasco, provides a teacher for middle- and high-school age students who are housed at the facility and has done so since 1997, Walla Walla County Jail Director Norrie Gregoire said at a Walla Walla County Commissioners Monday, May 10.
Gregoire said he met with Walla Walla School District officials who said they could take over that contract.
Gregoire said ESD 123 got the contract shortly after the facility was first constructed, which was in 1996, according to a listing of Walla Walla County's capital facilities. Then ESD 123 moved its headquarters to Pasco from Walla Walla, Gregoire said, but the district kept renewing the contract, despite the distant relationship.
The decision to not renew the contract this upcoming school year had partly to do with budget constraints for ESD 123, Gregoire said.
Educational programs at juvenile detention centers are required by the state, the jail director said, so it was imperative to come up with a solution quickly after ESD 123 backed out.
The services are overseen by the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, working in tandem with school districts, educational service districts, the Department of Corrections and county and city jails.
Troy Tornow, assistant superintendent of instructional support for ESD 123, said the current contract will go through August and then the Walla Walla district will get to decide how to move forward.
Tornow said they'll be working together with Walla Walla County stakeholders to make sure it's a smooth transition.
Tornow said it would be up to the Walla Walla district to provide a teacher or teachers for the program, but no ESD 123 staff will be employed at the Walla Walla facility after August.
U-B reporter Sheila Hagar contributed to this story.