About 20 people gathered Saturday, May 1, in downtown Walla Walla to draw attention to racially charged allegations against a local attorney and other complaints against the criminal justice system of Walla Walla County.
Representatives from the group, positioned with rally signs in front of the Drumheller Building at 5 W. Alder St., said the main purpose of Saturday’s protest was to highlight accusations filed with the Washington State Bar Association against local defense attorney Nick George.
Other complaints of racial bias were part of a larger controversy brewing in the Walla Walla County court system tied to a recent lawsuit filed against the Walla Walla County Jail.
Walla Walla attorney Janelle Carman-Wagner filed a lawsuit in Walla Walla County Superior Court on April 1 against the county, the county jail and two unnamed people, accusing them of recording what were supposed to be confidential legal and counseling meetings involving her client, Matthew T. Thomas, 33, of Walla Walla, among several other plaintiffs.
Thomas was arrested in April 2020 by Walla Walla police for investigation of 15 counts of child pornography possession and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, according to court documents.
Thomas has been in the Walla Walla County Jail since, going through various legal proceedings, or lack thereof, protesters said. The lawsuit alleges that jail staff recorded what were supposed to be private sessions between Thomas and his attorneys and social workers.
George took over defense of Thomas’ case in November 2020 after it was handed off by defense attorney Rachel Cortez.
According to the protestors, organized by activist group Unbound Tri-Cities, prosecutors and George unnecessarily delayed Thomas’ case. They also accused George of using a racial slur toward Thomas.
Protestors held that George, the jail and the county’s court system have failed Thomas, showing a bias against one of just two Black men currently in the jail, according to the online jail roster.
“He has been in jail for a year without being tried,” the Unbound group stated in a release, “and while we recognize the delays caused by COVID-19, the delays in Mr. Thomas’ case were also due to negligence by his representation and the prosecution.”
According to official court documents emailed by Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle, George withdrew himself from the case because a “third party” was engaging in “character assassination” against him and was preventing him from being able to handle Thomas’ case.
Judge M. Scott Wolfram approved the withdrawal and assigned a new attorney, Nicholas Holce, on Tuesday morning in Superior Court.
The U-B also obtained a copy of a letter reportedly written by Thomas to Wolfram, where Thomas accused George of using a racial slur.
Carman-Wagner, whose husband, Todd Wagner, is named as one of the therapists illegally recorded in session with her client, said Thomas was reluctant to write the letter to the judge, but she encouraged him. She said Thomas, still being held in the Walla Walla County Jail, has been apprehensive and afraid of retaliation through the whole process, simply because he’s Black.
Thomas’ jury trial is scheduled for June 8.
George, the local attorney accused of making racist comments, responded to the accusations Saturday in an interview with the U-B, saying the protestors were referencing “horrific allegations” that he vehemently denied.
“It’s ridiculous,” George said. “There’s nothing to protest.”
George said a grievance was filed with the Bar Association, and he responded to it, denying any wrongdoing, and that’s as far as he knew it had gone as of Saturday.
The state Bar could not be reached for comment Saturday, and George was listed on the Bar’s website as an active lawyer with no remarks regarding any changes to his license or status.
Protest organizer Antha Hansen, 29, of Kennewick, who sent the group’s release to area media Friday night, said the group’s hope was to see the Bar complete its task in reviewing the allegations and to shed light on a broader problem in the U.S. justice system, which she said is failing minorities.
“We can’t see everything going on all the time,” Hansen said. “But we can draw attention to things like this.”
Demonstrators held signs that called for justice for Black people and accountability in the criminal justice system, and they wrote messages in chalk on the sidewalk.
Hansen said it would be “hypocritical” to not ask for the same treatment for George as Thomas is supposed to be receiving in getting his investigation moving forward, with presumption of innocence upheld until the cases are resolved.
Hansen said if this case is true, then it’s of great concern that it’s possibly happened in the past with George or other lawyers in the system.
The Unbound group also accused George in the news release of being disparaging to local women attorneys.
George said he didn’t take too kindly to any of the accusations.
“They are lying,” he said. “They don’t have the facts. It’s hearsay, and it’s poison pen of a tortuous nature.”
Carman-Wagner said the lawsuit against the county and the jail will be gaining more plaintiffs this week.
The U-B has retained copies of the suit and plans further coverage as the case progresses.