An inmate at Washington State Penitentiary was killed Sunday, March 13, according to officials.
A news release from Washington State Department of Corrections said detectives with the Walla Walla Police Department are investigating the death of an incarcerated man found dead at 1:05 p.m. at the Walla Walla prison.
The Walla Walla County Coroner's office confirmed the report, noting the death is considered a homicide and that they are working on notifying next of kin.
The inmate was found dead in a shower in one of the close custody units at the prison. Staff attempted life-saving measures before turning the case over to Walla Walla Police Department officers.
The prisoner’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, noted Walla Walla County Deputy Coroner Allison Barnett.
The area of the incident has been secured, and the facility is on restricted movement. A sergeant with the Walla Walla police said he had no more information about the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.