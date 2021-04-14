Local law enforcement warned people in the Walla Walla area of a phone scam involving people posing as law enforcement officials and demanding payment for phony fines.
A call was reported last week to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office involving a person saying they were an "agent" from Washington, D.C., according to a Walla Walla Police Department release.
The caller identification showed that the call was coming from the Walla Walla Police Department and the caller at first said they were a sheriff's deputy but then changed tactics.
The victim said they were harassed multiple times by the caller and were ultimately duped into paying $3,000 via gift cards at Walmart, according to the release.
Police said scammers have the ability to make a phone call appear to be coming from a legitimate number, so be wary of that.
"You will never be called and asked to pay any type of penalty or fine over the phone," the release stated. "Always contact these agencies directly or go in person to confirm before paying any money."
Police said a surefire way to spot a scam is somebody pressuring you into buying gift cards or "green dot" cards from a store. Government agencies will never ask people to pay for fees or fines that way.