A suspect involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning was arrested by Umatilla police on Saturday.
Sgt. Eric Knudson said Paul Anthony Lightner, 35, was wanted by Walla Walla police for investigation of eluding police and stealing a vehicle from Yakima. He was arrested at Wildhorse Resort & Casino on an unrelated case, Knudson said, and officers working the case were unaware until today.
Lightner, who has lived on and off in Walla Walla, was spotted at 1:42 a.m. July 10 by Walla Walla police who recognized him and knew he had a warrant and suspended license.
Officers tried stopping the vehicle near Link and Melrose streets, but the driver sped away, Knudson said, and they pursued the 1993 Honda Accord until the suspect crashed into a dirt bank near School and Reser roads.
Lightner allegedly ran away on foot, and officers lost him. The Honda was found to be stolen from Yakima, he said.
Lightner is in the Umatilla County Jail for investigation of felon in possession of weapon, parole violation, being a fugitive, and unlawful meth possession.