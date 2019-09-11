Police are looking for a 53-year-old Walla Walla man wanted in connection with assaulting a man and woman in the 600 block of North 11th Avenue on Sept. 5. 

Carl E. Adams Jr. is being investigated for second- and fourth-degree assault, according to Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson. Adams was sentenced in 2010 to more than two and a half years in prison for holding his wife at knifepoint and threatening to kill her, according to U-B archives. 

Those with information on Adams can call dispatch at 527-1960 or Officer Ascencion Castillo at 524-4394.

