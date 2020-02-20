Walla Walla police report a decrease in violent crimes

Despite reports of two brutal murders in city limits last year, violent crimes in Walla Walla in 2019 were actually the lowest they’ve been since 2014, according to data recently released by Walla Walla police.
In 2019, according to WWPD Chief Scott Bieber, 107 violent crimes were committed; 116 occurred in 2018. In 2014, there were 102.
“When I calculate violent crimes, I add up the homicide, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assault from the Category A offenses,” Bieber wrote in an email.
Category A offenses are 52 crimes in 24 categories as defined by the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System. Nationwide law enforcement agencies voluntarily provide crime statistics to the FBI, according to the agency’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division website.
In addition to the violent crimes listed above, Category A also includes animal cruelty, arson, burglary, drugs/narcotics offenses, fraud, human trafficking, kidnapping or abduction and many more.
The Walla Walla Police Department is required to count crimes committed in the Washington State Penitentiary, Bieber said in the report, and 24, or 22%, happened there last year.
“Unfortunately, we are required to count those crimes in our NIBRS reporting, although we have no control over strategies or efforts to reduce them,” he wrote.
As far as “Group A offenses,” Bieber reported those numbers also have continued to drop since 2015, with 3,237 that year and 2,546 in 2019.
Bieber stated that the crime drop was aided by adding three full-time and one half-time positions in 2016, after 2015’s spike in crime. Those officers were used for a Career Criminal Apprehension Team and Gang Enforcement Team, which helped reduce violent crimes by 38% in 2016, he wrote.
And despite having a 10% staffing shortage last year, violent crimes continued to drop, he wrote. Department positions were switched to make up for the five-person shortage of the 48 authorized. Three with the Special Teams Unit were reassigned to patrol, leaving five STU detectives, one of whom was on light duty, Bieber wrote.
The STU reorganized into a Street Crimes Unit and started cross-training its members in gangs, career criminals and drug cases. Bieber said he hoped to reassign those detectives back to the STU later this year, when five new recruits returned from police academy.
Those recruits likely will help deter all crime, including “lower level cases,” Bieber wrote, or Category B offenses, the other grouping created by the FBI.
The lower level cases in 10 categories include bad checks, loitering, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, drunkenness, nonviolent family offenses, liquor law violations, peeping tom, trespassing and “all other offenses,” according to the FBI site.
In 2011, the FBI discontinued collecting runaway data, but agencies could still do it for themselves, according to an online NIBRS report.
WWPD handled 692 of these offenses last year, Bieber said.
In additional to using techniques to decrease crime, Bieber wrote, the goal was to respond to calls at least 80% of the time in less than 10 minutes. Last year, police got to the scene in less than 10 minutes 87.76% of the time, even with 30,334 calls, or about 5% more than 2018, and with fewer officers. In 2018, the response time was 89.66% in less than 10 minutes.
Last year’s call numbers were equal to about 83 calls per day. And 4,416 reports were written, resulting in about 12 per day, the release stated.
To view the full report, visit ubne.ws/WWPDreport.