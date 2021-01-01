Two Walla Walla men were arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing mail and packages from more than 100 people in the area, according to the Walla Walla Police Department.
Two news posts on the department's smartphone app described how police nabbed the alleged thieves around 11 a.m. Wednesday on East Alder Street.
Officers reportedly recognized John A. Chlipala, 54, and his son, Daniel A. Rhoads, 30, from some surveillance footage from a nearby home and went to their apartment.
While at the apartment, officers recognized the vehicle parked outside as the one in the security footage. The two suspects allegedly admitted to theft during their conversation with police, according to the post.
Rhoads and Chlipala were both arrested for investigation of second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft, second-degree stolen property possession and stolen mail possession, according to documents from Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Chlipala was also charged with forgery, and Rhoads had an additional charge of third-degree stolen property possession, according to the document.
They both appeared in court Thursday. Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle did not respond to a request for a status on their case.
Chlipala was still listed Thursday on the Walla Walla County Jail Roster with a bail of $50,000.
According to the police post, the department's Crime Advocates Division will begin trying to contact all of the theft victims and get the stolen possessions returned.