A pair of alleged thieves was arrested Tuesday morning by Walla Walla Police Department officers.
At 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an alarm at 327 E. Rose St., the construction site for Lodge Apartments.
There, officers found Luke W. Tillman, 31, of Puyallup, Washington, inside the fenced construction zone, police spokesman Sgt. Gunner Fulmer said in a release.
When Tillman was questioned, he said his wife had dropped him off.
A green minivan registered to Tillman with an attached flatbed trailer was found in the area. When officers ran the trailer's license plate in their database, however, they found it had been stolen out of Kennewick.
When police called Tillman’s wife, Amanda M. Battles, 31, of Tacoma, she reportedly lied about dropping him off and described a vehicle other than the minivan, Fulmer said. Battles was later discovered hiding on the top story of a nearby apartment complex.
Police arrested the couple for investigation of burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tillman and Battles were booked in Walla Walla County Jail. No bail amount has been set for either as of 12:35 p.m. Tuesday.