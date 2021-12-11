A Walla Walla police office received minor leg injuries when a man he was trying to arrest threw a bicycle at him Thursday, Dec. 9, according to the Walla Walla Police Department.
The officer, who was not named in the release, was attempting to take 24-year-old Stephen Cleveland into custody on a warrat for violating the terms of his pre-trial release on a 2019 case.
Cleveland ignored commands from officers and tried to enter a home in the 1000 block of West Chestnut Street, according to the police department report.
Officers said Cleveland resisted them, slipped out of the jacket he was wearing and fled.
It was during the foot pursuit that Cleveland picked up a bicycle and threw it at the officer who was chasing him, according to police.
Additional officers arrived on scene, and Cleveland was taken into custody near 14th Street. In addition to the warrant, he was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of third-degree assault of a police officer.
