Walla Walla police are looking for two people "wanted nationwide on serious charges," including first-degree assault, according to information sent to area media Friday, Sept. 17.
According to the Walla Walla Police Department, Trevor Gorsline, 37, and Cloeann "Cloe" Barker, 22, are the two people sought by detectives, and they are believed to be driving a silver 2009 Lincoln MK with license plate BRM5070.
Gorsline is wanted on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful gun possession, stolen gun possession and illicit drug possession with intent to deliver. Barker is wanted on a felony warrant from the Department of Corrections.
According to the Washington Courts database, Walla Walla County prosecutors filed the information against Gorsline Thursday and Judge Brandon L. Johnson signed a warrant for Gorsline's arrest the same day.
Gorsline has a long criminal history in the county, mainly relating to drug crimes and was most recently sentenced in July 2020, but that sentence was vacated in March this year — one of many following the Washington state Supreme Court's decision to decriminalize drug possession.
Police said the two wanted people should be considered "armed and dangerous." Authorities urged anyone who sees them to call local law enforcement immediately.
Gorsline is white, 6-foot-4, 165 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Barker is white, 5-foot-6, 125 lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair that she sometimes dyes blue.
Police are accepting anonymous tips at 509-386-5852 or 509-876-1746.
