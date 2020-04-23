Walla Walla police were investigating a Walla Walla woman's death this morning at the Budget Inn Motel on North Second Avenue.
Police responded at 4:49 a.m. and found an unidentified dead 32-year-old in room 120, reports stated.
WWPD Sgt. Eric Knudson said there was no sign of foul play.
Walla Walla County Deputy Coroner Allison Barnett said the woman's autopsy was scheduled for Friday at the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's office in Everett because no pathologists could come to Walla Walla due to COVID-19. She also said the woman's identification would be released after next of kin were notified.
No further information was available by press time.