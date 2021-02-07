A burglary-in-progress report ultimately led to a drugs-related arrest last week, according to Walla Walla police.
At 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a possible burglary happening in the 600 block of Clark Street.
There, police found Walla Walla woman Sofia Ayala, 37, sitting in a vehicle nearby and discovered she was violating a protection order by being there, according to a release.
The burglary report was determined to be unfounded, but when Ayala was pulling out her ID, an officer spotted a clear bag with what appeared to be meth in her purse.
Officers were granted a search warrant for her car and purse while she was detained and found several bags of suspected meth allegedly packaged for deliveries, the release stated.
Ayala was arrested for investigation of drug possession with intent to deliver and possession of other narcotics, the release stated.