A second man has been arrested by police in connection with a violent shooting early Tuesday morning, July 27, according to a release Thursday night from the Walla Walla Police Department.
According to the release, police arrested Francisco Angel Ferrusca, 20, of Walla Walla on suspicion of first-degree assault, a Class A felony.
On Wednesday, Miguel "Junior" Angel Ferrusca, 21, of Walla Walla, was charged by prosecutors with two counts of first-degree assault and his bail was set at $100,000. He posted bail Wednesday afternoon.
Miguel Angel Ferrusca was the only person named in the court documents related to the shooting, but police wrote that a group of men had come out with him during the alleged attack.
Police said Tuesday morning that they had arrested two people, but Miguel Angel Ferrusca was the only one arrested and charged by Wednesday.
Thursday evening, detectives arrested Francisco Angel Ferrusca in a "high-risk" traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and North Clinton Street, according to the release.
According to the Walla Walla County Jail roster, he was apprehended around 7 p.m.
Francisco and Miguel Angel Ferrusca are alleged to have shot two people, including one who was severely injured and flown to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.