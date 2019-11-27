Walla Walla Police arrest man wanted in Benton, Franklin counties

A known gang member wanted on several felony warrants in Benton and Franklin counties was arrested by Walla Walla police recently.
Devonn D. Kinsey, 37, of Pasco, was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, after officers responded to the 500 block of Catherine Street, according to WWPD Sgt. Eric Knudson.
Officers were told about Kinsey’s history and that he could be armed, so five officers and a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputy began searching for him at around 11:30 a.m., Knudson said.
A public address system was used at 1:17 p.m. to call him from a home where he was found, he said. Kinsey initially wouldn’t budge, he added, but eventually surrendered unarmed, without incident.
Kinsey, who was “well-known” to officers, was charged earlier this month with two second-degree assault charges and one harassment charge out of Franklin County, according to Kennewick Police Lt. Aaron Clem. Pasco police filed the charges with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, as is usually done, he said.
Clem said Kinsey was booked Tuesday in the Benton County Jail on three noncompliance warrants from previous convictions: one from Benton County warrant and two from Kennewick.
Once those are cleared up, Clem said Kinsey likely would face the Franklin County warrant. Kinsey’s bond was set at $100,000.
Kinsey’s criminal history includes 12 cases dating back at least to 2000 in Franklin and Benton counties, according to Washington Courts online search results.
In 2014, he was convicted by a jury of threatening a Pasco police officer and sentenced to 60 months in prison.
However, the sentenced later was amended and appealed.