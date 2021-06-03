Police have arrested a 36-year-old Walla Walla man accused of exposing himself to a juvenile girl, Walla Walla officials reported Thursday, July 3.
Joaquin Avalos is under investigation for felony indecent exposure charges because of previous, similar convictions, according to a Walla Walla Police Department release.
No additional information about convictions was included in the release, but Avalos was arrested in 2019 for investigation of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes near Walla Walla High School, according to previous reporting by area media.
In this new release, police said they were notified on Wednesday, June 2, that Avalos pulled up to the girl in his vehicle on Olive Street and started a conversation with her, lying to her about his age and telling her how pretty she was. The victim said that as she approached the vehicle, his genitals were exposed, and she immediately left the area.
Avalos is being held in Walla Walla County Jail, and bail has not yet been set.