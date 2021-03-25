Two people who allegedly stole a car and had tools that could be used to steal more cars were arrested at Walla Walla's La Quinta Inn & Suites early Tuesday, March 23.
The two appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Wednesday, March 24, to have their rights read and bail amounts set.
According to court documents, Walla Walla Police Department officers arrested Crista D. Ansel, 35, of Clarkston and Lathan T. Nagle, 23, at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday. Nagle said in court that he is homeless but he was staying with Ansel and was also sharing a cellphone with her.
Police stated in court documents that Ansel and Nagle were spotted by La Quinta staff looking at a car in the hotel's parking lot at 776 Silverstone Drive. When confronted by staff, the couple said it was their car and they were locked out.
When police arrived, the two were attempting to leave the area, according to the documents.
Ansel reportedly lied about her name and Nagle tried to run from police at one point, the records noted. Police said they had to use physical force to restrain Nagle and arrest him.
Police searched the license plate of the car they were using and it showed as stolen out of the Vancouver, Washington area. Ansel also had shaved keys in her purse, commonly used for stealing Honda sedans, similar to the one at the hotel, police said.
The car in question also had an "airbag wedge" inside — a common tool of car thieves — and the ignition had been ripped apart, records stated.
Ansel was charged with stolen vehicle possession, making or possessing burglary tools, possessing someone else's identification and making false or misleading statements to law enforcement.
Nagle was charged with stolen vehicle possession and obstructing law enforcement.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson ordered Ansel's bail at $15,000 and Nagle's bail at $5,000. They will be arraigned at a later date.
Teaser photo courtesy of Visit Walla Walla.