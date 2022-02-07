Walla Walla Police Officer Kevin Toon has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a months-long investigation into the shooting injury of a Weston man in the Fraternal Order of Eagles parking lot, 350 S. Second Ave., on Aug. 21, 2021.
Toon “acted in ‘good faith,’ and the use of deadly force was justified,” Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle concluded in his 10-page letter to Police Chief Scott Bieber dated Jan. 31 and released to the Union-Bulletin on Monday, Feb. 7.
Toon shot and injured 34-year-old K.C. Leon minutes after arriving on scene after being called to the Eagles club for a disturbance.
Leon, with a gunshot wound to the torso, was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center and later transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for further treatment. He survived the shooting, Nagle confirmed. No further information on Leon’s medical condition was given.
Details of the shooting were withheld from the public for five months while the Kennewick Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit conducted its independent analysis of events that night.
Nagle received a copy of the SIU’s report on Jan. 13. The report presented the facts, as determined by the investigators, but did not include a conclusion on whether the shooting was justified — that was up to Nagle to determine. The full report has not been provided to the U-B.
In brief, Toon was justified in shooting Leon because witness statements and evidence on scene show that the Weston man raised a realistic pellet gun toward the officer before Toon opened fire, Nagle said.
“While it cannot be said, with certainty, the outcome would have been different, it is highly unlikely Mr. Leon would have been shot had he simply not pulled out his pistol, which looks like a firearm, and pointed it at Officer Toon,” Nagle wrote.
The rest of the letter provides details of the incident that were kept under tight wraps during the investigation.
According to Nagle’s letter, a man calling himself “Kevin Ryker” called Walla Walla emergency dispatch and said that his intoxicated friend was trying to leave the Eagles club in a truck. Police were never able to validate the identity of “Kevin Ryker.”
The number he used was later connected to a cell phone inside Leon’s pocket. The SIU investigators were able to confirm the call came from that phone.
The caller said his friend told him he was thinking about dying by suicide.
The last thing the man calling himself Ryker said before hanging up was, “I don’t know if he’s armed or not,” according to Nagle’s letter.
One witness stated he saw a man he thought was intoxicated leaning against a pickup truck. He heard Toon try to communicate with the man. He told SIU investigators that he saw the man turn around and raise a gun.
“Then the officer shot,” the witness said.
Another witness told investigators that he heard Toon say, “Put the gun down,” and “Stop,” before he fired, according to Nagle.
And Toon’s official statement, quoted in the prosecutor’s letter, said that when Leon pointed his weapon at him, he felt there was “immediate threat” to the public and himself. The officer remembered deciding to fire and seeing the man fall, but he couldn’t remember how many shots he fired.
Seven spent shell casings were found on the ground near Toon’s patrol car, investigators said. One bullet was located in Leon’s torso, another was found embedded in the side of the truck, four were in trees on the property line behind the parking lot and one was in a shed at 373 S. Third Ave, a backyard adjacent to the Eagles parking lot.
Shortly after the shooting, Toon was joined by additional officers, and later by Walla Walla Fire Department paramedics, who performed life saving measures on Leon.
That night, Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber called the SIU team to take over the scene, per state law, and that team relieved all Walla Walla police officers of any involvement in the investigation.
Investigators found the pellet gun on the scene. The report said the CO2 powered pellet gun does not meet the state criteria of the definition of a firearm, but that it was modeled after a Walther PPQ firearm and looked just like the real thing.
