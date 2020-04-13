Walla Walla native announces bid for superior court judge

A Walla Walla native who has practiced law more than four decades has announced his candidacy for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge.
Michael S. “Mike” Mitchell announced his intention to run for the seat that will be vacated by Judge John Lohrmann, who plans to retire after the end of his term Dec. 31.
Mitchell, who carries on a family tradition in law, graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1971, and earned his bachelor’s from Washington State University and law degree from Willamette University, according to a release.
He became a deputy prosecuting attorney for Walla Walla County in 1978. In 1981 he joined the firm of Roach, Votendahl & Monahan, eventually becoming a partner.
Since 1989, he has been a sole practitioner and for the last 15 years he has been a mediator and arbitrator.
His practice has covered prosecuting and defending criminal cases, family, personal injury, litigation, forming businesses, planning estates and others.
In 2013, he was appointed by the Superior Court Judges to serve as a Walla Walla County Superior Court commissioner. He also serves in the capacity of a Judge Pro Tem for Superior Court.
The son of the late Sherman and Mary Mitchell, he has deep family roots in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The law profession also spans generations in his family, the announcement on his candidacy said.
His great uncle Roy Raley, one of the founders of the Pendleton Roundup and the creator of Happy Canyon, was a lawyer in his father’s firm in Pendleton, and paternal uncle James B. Mitchell was a lawyer and Superior Court Judge in Walla Walla County for numerous years.
Husband to wife Liz and father of three, Mitchell has been active in the community through United Way of Walla Walla, Lillie Rice Center (past president), YMCA board of directors and Blue Mountain Senior Housing Groups.
“I believe my 40 years of experience in extensive areas of the law leads me to the next step in my career and would allow me to apply and draw on those experiences for the benefit of the citizens of Walla Walla County,” Mitchell said in a release.
He will face at least one other candidate who has announced plans to run for the seat. In late February, local attorney Brandon Johnson announced his intention to run.
Lohrmann was first elected to the seat in 2012. Last December he announced his plan to retire at the end of the current term.
Mitchell’s campaign co-chairs are Gregg Loney, Jim Hayner, and Greg Tompkins. Dan Tompkins is treasurer.
Election Day is Nov. 3. Candidates have until May 18 to withdraw their candidacies.