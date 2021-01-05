A Walla Walla man arrested and charged in the murder of Arcane "AJ" Wilkinson of College Place, pleaded not guilty Tuesday mroning in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Christian Scott, 26, was charged with second-degree murder in December following an investigation by the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office. He is one of the primary suspects in the shooting death of Wilkinson, whose body was found at the delta of the Walla Walla River near Wallula Junction in January 2020.
Scott, who appeared via webcam from the Walla Walla County Jail, pleaded not guilty to ther charge and said he was OK with Tuesday being the date noted for his waiver of a speedy trial.
Judge M. Scott Wolfram set Scott's trial for March 2-3 with a pretrial hearing at 1 p.m. Feb. 9.
No jury trials have taken place in the county since February 2020 because of COVID-19-related precautions that make it difficult to have jurors gather together.
Scott remains in the county's jail with a bail amount of $750,000.
Scott's attorney is Janelle Carman.