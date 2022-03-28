A Walla Walla man who pleaded guilty in February to second-degree assault of a child, a lesser charge than the original of child rape, will be sentenced on May 3, according to court documents.
Additionally, the Walla Walla County Superior Court judge rejected 24-year-old Stephan L. Cleveland's request for a six-hour release from jail to get his affairs in order before his sentencing.
Cleveland also pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted assault for throwing a bicycle at a police officer attempting to arrest him while he was on pretrial release.
Second-degree assault of a child is a Class B felony, with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. However, the plea deal comes with a recommendation from the state that a sentence within the standard range for the crime and the defendant’s criminal past be imposed.
State law requires judges to choose a sentence within the standard range unless they “(find) substantial and compelling reasons” not to.
Court documents show the standard range for Cleveland's charges based on his record is between 51 and 68 months for his assault of a child charge, and 364 days for his attempted assault charge.
Cleveland has prior convictions on 14 charges, though he was a minor for all but four of them.
He is being held at the Walla Walla County Jail pending sentencing.
On Friday, March 25, he was in court requesting to be released for six hours to collect some paychecks, move some belongings into storage and get his “affairs in order” before sentencing.
His attorney, Julie A. Carlson Straube, suggested he wear an ankle monitor during that time.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson denied Cleveland's request for furlough.
Cleveland was originally arrested May 7, 2019, along with his then-girlfriend, Jenean A. Lucero, when two young children were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with multiple injuries police believed were caused by the two.
While in jail on the assault charges, Cleveland later had the child rape charge added against him.
After initially being charged with first-degree child assault, Lucero later accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree abandonment of a dependent person.
