A Walla Walla man was arrested Tuesday for investigation of child sex crimes, according to police.
Timothy L. Palmer, 63, is being held at the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of first-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, distribution of obscene depictions of a minor engaged in sexual conduct and possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexual conduct.
He was scheduled for his first court appearance Wednesday morning. His bail is set at $75,000, according to the online jail roster.
The investigation began in 2020, but this month police obtained a search warrant for a house on Hobson Street in Walla Walla to look for child pornography, according to a Walla Walla Police Department release Wednesday.
Investigators allegedly found child pornography as well as evidence of sexual assault of a child. The release states that Palmer admitted to viewing child pornography and having sexual relations with an underage victim in his talks with detectives. Police said Palmer allegedly knew the victim.