A Walla Walla man accused of possessing child pornography and raping a child had his bail reduced and was given conditions for a release if he were to post bail.
Timothy L. Palmer, 63, asked for a conditional release through his attorney, Nicholas Holce, in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday morning, stating he was not a flight risk and could be easily monitored.
Judge M. Scott Wolfram denied the initial request for release, so Holce requested a $10,000 bail, reduced from $75,000. Wolfram instead had it lowered to $25,000.
A staff member at the Walla Walla County Jail said Palmer was no longer being held at the jail Tuesday night.
Palmer was given instructions to stay at the Capri Motel, at 2003 Melrose St., initially and then seek lodging at the Christian Aid Center, at 202 W. Birch St.
Palmer also was given an exclusion zone — an area of Walla Walla County he is prohibited from entering — and was named in a temporary sexual assault protection order.
Prosecutors noted that even though child rape was a charge brought up in court, the information was voluntarily given by Palmer and wasn’t part of the initial investigation by the Walla Walla Police Department, they said. Further investigation is being done in connection with the sexual assault.
Palmer is facing charges of first-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, distribution of obscene depictions of a minor engaged in sexual conduct and possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexual conduct.
Palmer is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.