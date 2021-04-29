A reported porch pirate pleaded guilty to possession of stolen mail in connection to a string of hijacked packages in December 2020.
Daniel A. Rhoads, 31, appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday, April 23, to enter his plea of guilty.
Rhoads' amended charges dismissed one theft charge related to the incident. Several other crimes investigated by Walla Walla police at the time of his arrest were not listed in court.
Rhoads admitted in court to being caught Dec. 30, 2020, with mail belonging to at least three other people or at least 10 packages that weren't addressed to him, which is enough to charge the Class C felony of stolen mail possession.
Rhoads was sentenced by Judge Brandon L. Johnson to 30 days in jail, $600 in fees and fines and other restitution to victims. Rhoads was given credit for one day already served in jail and had the other 29 days converted to community service.