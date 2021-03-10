A man accused of holding an ax to a person's throat during an argument at a neighborhood barbecue pleaded guilty to lesser charges Wednesday, March 10, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Charles E. Whetstine IV, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. He initially faced a charge of second-degree assault, a Class B felony in Washington state.
In the amended charge, Whetstine admitted to using threatening language and showing a risk of assault during the altercation in the 200 block of North Roosevelt Street in August 2020. According to court documents, Whetstine said someone had thrown food at him and he was defending himself, while others told police he was upset that nobody helped pay for the ribs he brought to the barbecue.
Whestine's trial was slated for March 23, after it was delayed a few times.
His attorney, Nicholas Holce, said during discovery of that trial, video footage seen as evidence didn't back up the statements of witnesses.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen asked Judge Brandon L. Johnson if sentencing could be moved to a later date in case two of the witnesses wanted a chance to address the court.
Johnson scheduled sentencing for Wednesday, March 17.
Prosecutors recommended 0-90 days in jail for Whetstine, minus credit for time already served in jail, with no probation and enrollment in an anger management course.