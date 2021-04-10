A Walla Walla man arrested for burglary at a local motel took a plea deal Friday morning, April 9, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Terence L. Bonnett, 63, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor, after initially being charged with first-degree burglary, a Class A felony, on March 7 at the Capri Motel at 2003 Melrose St.
Bonnett pleaded guilty to the lesser crime and admitted in court to engaging in a drunken fight at the motel with another man who allegedly bit his finger. Bonnett said he was defending himself from the man but took his actions too far.
Bonnett was also sentenced for his crime Friday and was given credit for two days already spent in jail with 362 days of jail time removed in exchange for 12 months of probation, alcohol treatment and monetary restitution to the victim.
Judge Pro Tem Patricia Holton ruled along the lines of the plea agreement.