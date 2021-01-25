A Walla Walla man arrested and charged earlier this month in the shooting death of his father, Gerald W. Taylor, 72, of Walla Walla, pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Stephen A. Taylor, 47, is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.
His brother, 43-year-old Walla Walla man Patrick Taylor, was wounded in the same shooting incident on Jan. 8 and taken to the hospital.
Stephen Taylor, the accused, appeared in court via webcam Monday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial was set for March 15, with a pretrial hearing on Feb. 17.
Stephen Taylor was arrested on Friday, Jan. 8, a little after noon when Walla Walla police responded to a shooting at 911 Stadium Drive. Inside the home, they found Gerald Taylor dead and Patrick Taylor wounded in the hip.
Stephen Taylor has claimed the shootings were in self defense after a physical altercation, according to court documents.
A witness to the alleged crime, William Fullen, told police he was also shot at but not hit.
Stephen Taylor's bail is set at $750,000, and his attorney is Julie Carlson Straub.