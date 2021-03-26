A Walla Walla man who pleaded guilty to burglary charges earlier this month allegedly tried to escape from the Walla Walla County Courthouse, according to court records.
Antonio R. Lomeli, 22, had been awaiting sentencing since he pleaded guilty to the three charges March 3 as part of a plea deal with prosecutors in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
On March 15, Lomeli was at the courthouse for his sentencing and reportedly ran away from the premises, according to court documents.
Court security officers flagged down a nearby Walla Walla Police Department officer and he was soon joined by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Officers and deputies were told that Lomeli was wearing an ankle monitor.
The manhunt led to Family Medicine Center on West Rose Street where the ankle monitor was pinged. Deputies didn’t find Lomeli but found his ankle monitor, which had been cut loose.
Deputies were unable to locate him that day and put out a warrant for his arrest for one count of first-degree custodial escape, one count third-degree custodial escape and one count second-degree malicious mischief for tampering with the ankle monitor.
Lomeli was arrested Wednesday, March 24, according to the Walla Walla County Jail roster and had his first appearance for the new charges Thursday morning.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson set Lomeli’s bail at $35,000 total at the recommendation of prosecutors. Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Gabriel Acosta said it’s now obvious Lomeli is a flight risk and he was also wary of giving Lomeli any type of pretrial release in the future.
Lomeli’s attorney, Julie Carlson Straube, said she was hopeful Lomeli’s plea deal from the previous case would stand and would speak with Lomeli about the new charges Thursday afternoon.