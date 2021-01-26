A man accused of pointing a shotgun at a woman and her adult son has pleaded not guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Craig Ramsey, 48, of Walla Walla was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of two counts of first degree assault, fourth degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
His trial date is set for April 20.
According to Walla Walla police reports, officers responded to a call in the 1200 block of East Alder Street on Jan. 7 from the woman saying Ramsey was in her house with the gun and would not let her leave.
She showed officers evidence of assault by Ramsey and said he’d also threatened her with a knife, court documents stated.
Her son, 20, fled the house fearing for his life, he said, after Ramsey had pointed the gun at his head.
Police later confirmed that there was a protection order in place between Ramsey and the woman.
The woman told police that Ramsey had assaulted her before going to a bedroom and getting the shotgun. According to the report, Ramsey was in the bedroom when police arrived. They were joined by the Walla Walla Regional SWAT team.
Ramsey was tased before being arrested. He was lodged in Walla Walla County Jail with bail set at $75,000. He has since posted bail.