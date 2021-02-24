A Walla Walla man arrested in September for investigation of multiples charges related to stealing cars and other items pleaded not guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Tuesday morning.
Robert T. Lucero, 20, pleaded not guilty in response to eight of his charges. In September, Lucero had three statements of probable cause brought against him by law enforcement with 14 charges listed, ranging from vehicle theft to malicious mischief.
Lucero was taken to Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake, Washington, for treatment of unspecified mental health issues. After his treatment, he received an order of competency, which allowed him to be arraigned Tuesday.
Judge M. Scott Wolfram granted Lucero a conditional release before his pretrial hearing on April 28. He's tentatively slated for a trial May 18.
Wolfram ordered Lucero to stay with his mother for now, enroll in the court's supervision program and continue to seek mental health treatment and keep up on his prescribed medications.
Lucero's bail at the time of his arrest was $30,000.