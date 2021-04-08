A Walla Walla man who allegedly assaulted staff at the Walla Walla County Jail with a broken broom and a smoke detector pleaded not guilty and was ordered to be treated in Spokane.
Donnie R. Workman, 49, appeared Wednesday morning, April 7, in Walla Walla County Superior Court with two charging documents — one from an alleged assault against a family member in July 2020 and the second involving his alleged actions at the jail in October 2020.
Workman was ordered to have a competency evaluation after the October accusation. His appearance in court was the first time he'd been there since his evaluation.
His attorney, Nicholas Holce, was able to briskly go through Workman's competency evaluation, enter a plea of "not guilty" on the October incident, waive the right to a speedy trial and request for Workman to live in Spokane temporarily.
"He's a very different person today than he was in October," Holce said, pointing to Workman, who appeared via webcam from the jail.
Workman's mother, Carol Hawthorne, drove from Canada to address the court. She said she researched a program at Union Gospel Mission in Spokane and found a nearby motel suite she could stay in with her son while they awaited the next program opening in May.
Hawthorne said the victim in the first case was aware of the situation and was OK with Workman going to Spokane.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson said that if bail was posted, Workman would be allowed to stay in Spokane and check in with the program.
Holce said he would update the court May 10.
The original charging documents against Workman indicated he was charged with second-degree attempted murder in the July incident, but Holce said prosecutors never pursued those charges and instead stuck with lesser charges of second-degree assault involving domestic violence and second-degree malicious mischief.
Workman is accused of assaulting a family member and using a rifle as a club to destroy objects in the person's home during an argument about purchasing tobacco.
In the alleged jail attack, Workman was charged with custodial assault and second-degree malicious mischief, and his bail was increased to $60,000 total.