Walla Walla County Courthouse-vertical
Walla Walla County Courthouse

 U-B file photo by Emily Thornton

A Walla Walla man who was charged after SWAT members and police searched a home on Hobson Street in late January pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to multiple drug charges.

Christopher E. Osborn, 53, was charged with unlawful keeping or maintaining a building for drug purposes, meth possession and using drug paraphernalia.

His trial is scheduled for May 6.

Three other men were also charged after the search including Kenneth C. Hull, 27, Quentin N. Hunter, 24, both of Walla Walla, and Jonathan G. Rosencrans, 35, of Milton-Freewater, with crimes ranging from witness intimidation to assault and drug possession.

