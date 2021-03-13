A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty to theft and was barred from all Walmart stores after taking a plea deal in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday, March 12.
Raul Acosta Jr., 38, was arrested in October for investigation of second-degree burglary by College Place police.
In his plea agreement with prosecutors, Acosta admitted to stealing less than $750 from Walmart with gross misdemeanor charges of first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft, downgraded from the felonious burglary charge.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson sentenced Acosta to 30 days in Walla Walla County Jail, but gave Acosta credit for 19 days already served and also converted his 11 remaining days into mandatory community service hours, plus $500 in fines.
Acosta's attorney, Nicholas Holce, said police were able to recover the items Acosta stole, so Walmart would not seek restitution, although Acosta was banned from all Walmart locations.