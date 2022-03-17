A Walla Walla man has pleaded guilty to one count of a sex crime in exchange for having 14 child-pornography charges against him dropped, according to court documents.
Timothy L. Palmer, 63, pleaded guilty on March 10 in Walla Walla County Superior Court to a sex crime involving a minor he knew, according to court documents.
He was arrested in January 2021 and was originally booked for multiple charges including rape of a child.
However, when formal charges were filed by the Walla Walla County Prosecutor’s Office, only the 14 child-pornography charges appeared.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said this is because evidence of the rape of a child was limited.
“The alleged victim did not remember the sexual contact, and there was no other evidence of the crime other than the suspect’s admission,” Nagle said.
Nagle said there is a legal principle that “evidence independent of a defendant's out-of-court statements must prove a crime was committed before a defendant can be convicted of that crime.”
Palmer’s guilty plea is to a Class B felony for which the maximum sentence is 10 years in prison.
However, the standard range for a sentence for this crime with a defendant without a criminal record is 12-14 months, according to court documents.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson ordered the Washington State Department of Corrections Community Supervision Office to perform a pre-sentencing investigation. Johnson scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 2.
