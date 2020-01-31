A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to multiple felonies, including possession of a stolen gun and hundreds of unprescribed pills.
Efren A. Serrano, 21, was arrested Nov. 20 after Walla Walla police searched him and a home at 148 E. Maple St. and allegedly found multiple types of drugs, including fentanyl, oxycodone, meth and psilocybin mushrooms.
His original charges included two counts of stolen firearm possession, three counts of third-degree stolen property possession, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of oxycodone, psilocybin, and meth, and using drug paraphernalia.
He made an agreement with prosecutors, however, and pleaded guilty only to stolen firearm possession, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession of oxycodone, psilocybin and methamphetamine.
During the search, police also allegedly found cash, baggies and digital scales as well as stolen goods including firearms, ammunition and other items, according to court records.
Walla Walla police detectives had investigated Serrano for several months, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson. Almost 200 fentanyl pills were also recovered from Serrano, he said.
Serrano was connected to another case involving using fake money to buy items July 17 at Taj Food Mart, court documents stated.
Serrano’s offender score is four on five of the charges, records stated, and he faces a standard sentencing range of just over a year and a half to five years in prison on one of the charges, with a maximum of 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine.
His sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 10. He has remained in the Walla Walla County Jail with a $50,000 bond since his arrest.