A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty to three charges related to illegal gun possession and delivering illicit drugs Thursday, March 25, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Mark S. Zabor, 32, took the plea deal that eliminated several other charges, including drug possession, which is no longer being charged in Washington state because of a state Supreme Court ruling.
Zabor pleaded guilty to second-degree illegal gun possession, delivering heroine, delivering meth and having an illegal gun — a sawed-off shotgun.
The three crimes were from three separate incidents in 2020 and were rolled into the plea deal with prosecutors and will be recommended to be sentenced together as well, attorneys said in court.
Zabor faces up to 10 years in prison, plus community custody and fines following his release and mandatory drug treatment.
In the meantime, Judge Brandon L. Johnson granted Zabor a temporary release while awaiting sentencing, so that Zabor could see his grandmother who has terminal cancer. Zabor will have an ankle monitor, drug tests and other supervisions in place.
Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Gabriel Acosta said the state strongly opposed Zabor’s release because of the gun charges, especially in a national climate where the wrong people with guns is a hot-button issue.
Johnson said since Zabor’s most recent arrest was based on a dirty drug test during supervised release, and not gun possession, he was inclined to allow it.
Zabor is scheduled to be sentenced April 5 but it could happen earlier because of attorneys needing to reschedule.