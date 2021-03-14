A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty to two charges in a forgery case in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday, March 12.
Francisco E. Perez, 27, was initially charged with five theft-related crimes when he was arrested by Walla Walla police in October 2020.
Perez pleaded guilty Friday to amended charges of forgery and vehicle prowling. He's scheduled to be sentenced March 26.
In his plea agreement, Perez faces 14-18 months in prison on the forgery charge and up to a year in jail on the second charge, plus any associated fines.
Perez pleaded guilty to entering someone else's car illegally and forging two checks in the amount of $910.
