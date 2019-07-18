Union-Bulletin Court Report

A Walla Walla man accused of inappropriately touching on at least four different occasions a 12-year-old girl he knew pleaded guilty in court.

Dionisio Carrillo-Jimenez, 47, was arrested for investigation of first-degree child molestation April 1 on East Moore Street, after the girl reported the crime to police Jan. 8. A man and woman also told police that Carrillo-Jimenez had confessed the incidents to them, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He was formally charged April 3 and pleaded not guilty April 15. However, he made a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to third-degree child molestation on July 11. A pre-sentence investigation report also was ordered. He will be sentenced when the report is completed.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.

Recommended for you