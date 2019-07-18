A Walla Walla man accused of inappropriately touching on at least four different occasions a 12-year-old girl he knew pleaded guilty in court.
Dionisio Carrillo-Jimenez, 47, was arrested for investigation of first-degree child molestation April 1 on East Moore Street, after the girl reported the crime to police Jan. 8. A man and woman also told police that Carrillo-Jimenez had confessed the incidents to them, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He was formally charged April 3 and pleaded not guilty April 15. However, he made a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to third-degree child molestation on July 11. A pre-sentence investigation report also was ordered. He will be sentenced when the report is completed.