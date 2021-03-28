A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty to stealing from the College Place Walmart among other theft-related charges.
Michael A. Ramos, 26, was arrested in October 2020 by Walla Walla police.
Ramos had three cases pending from 2020 related to stealing from the store, among other charges, and he pleaded guilty to three amended charges Friday, March 26, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Ramos faces up to six months in jail plus some fines for pleading guilty to second-degree attempted burglary, first-degree trespassing and third-degree theft.
Prosecutors did not request to place Ramos in custody. His sentencing is scheduled for April 5.