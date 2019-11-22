A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty Thursday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for his role in allegedly beating a man, stealing items and locking him in the basement of his home.
Douglas P. Davis, 33, originally was charged Feb. 19 with first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping, but made a plea deal with prosecutors to receive charges of second-degree assault and attempted unlawful imprisonment on Nov. 20, to which he pleaded guilty.
Davis allegedly beat a man Feb. 15 intermittently for several hours with a pipe wrench and forced him to move items belonging to him and Lindsey R. Stimpfle, including keys to his truck and his phone, into Stimpfle’s Dodge Neon, records stated.
The victim earlier that day had asked Stimpfle, 32, of Walla Walla, to move out of the home on the 700 block of Division Street, and placed Stimpfle’s belongings in the garage.
However, Stimpfle returned later that day with Davis, records stated. He also locked the man in the home’s basement for an hour while stealing his items, records stated, then Davis and Stimpfle fled in the car. They later were found with the stolen items by police.
The man waited until he believed they were gone, broke free, and ran to a nearby home for help without any shoes, records stated.
He told police the two had taken his phone and turned on the bath water on the floor above him to drown out noise, records stated.
Stimpfle was sentenced in June to six months in jail, serving only weekends for the last 30 days because she has three children, records stated. She made a plea agreement to charges of second-degree solicitation to assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Davis has an offender score of three for the first charge, giving him a standard sentencing range of 13 to 17 months in prison, 18 months in community custody and up to 10 years confinement and/or a $20,000 fine.
The offender score isn’t applicable for the second charge, giving him a standard sentence of up to 364 days in jail, and a maximum sentence of up to 364 days and/or a $5,000 fine.
His sentencing has yet to be scheduled.