A man who pleaded guilty last year to attempting to elude area law enforcement and arrested again in February for investigation of second-degree assault was in court Thursday, April 1, for recent allegations that he contacted a witness in his most recent case while in jail.
Prosecutors said Paul A. Lightner, 37, of Walla Walla violated a Department of Corrections order while he was out on a pretrial release. Lightner made his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court for that violation Thursday morning.
Lightner's attorney, Robin Olson, said Lightner's violation was a DOC matter and didn't pertain to any pretrial release conditions. Olson asked Judge M. Scott Wolfram for another hearing on a future date regarding any revocation of a pretrial release, which Wolfram granted.
Lightner was arrested in February for investigation of second-degree assault and harassment with threats to kill.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jill Peitersen said she had information that a Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office detective would be submitting a report of witness tampering after Lightner allegedly communicated with the victim in the case while he was in Walla Walla County Jail.
In March 2020, Lightner was given a prison sentence of 22 months, with 111 days removed for time already served in jail. He pleaded guilty to attempting to elude police in a 2019 case.